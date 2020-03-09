Letter: Ernst's reckless record

U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst has voted repeatedly to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which would hurt the nearly 1.3 million Iowans with preexisting conditions. Those votes also would have cut critical disease outbreak prevention funds, and prove that she does not prioritize our health, or the potential economic catastrophe we are now facing due to the spread of COVID-19.

Iowans are already being instructed to stay home from work to prevent the spread of this serious illness. While beneficial to their own health and the health of the community, this advice puts working Iowans in an impossible position because so many do not have paid sick leave. More than half a million in our state do not have paid sick leave, and they have to decide whether to risk spreading or acquiring this illness, or risk their financial future without a paycheck. No one should have to make this choice, but Ernst has refused to back meaningful change to support workers who need to take time off when they're sick.