Letter: EPA's approach to biofuels frustrating

This Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) approach to biofuels has been an ongoing source of frustration for many of us in the agricultural community. A healthy biofuel market is critical to the economic success of Iowa farmers. Unfortunately, we have yet to see a clear sign from this EPA that the president’s commitments will be upheld.

At issue are the special exemptions that the EPA has granted to profitable oil refiners, allowing them to eat into the market for renewable fuels. We were told late in 2019 that excessive exemptions would end, and the lost demand would be restored. In reality, the EPA rule released in December failed to guarantee either.

While EPA Administrator Wheeler claims his department will stop granting ‘hardship’ exemptions without a recommendation from the Department of Energy (DoE), the agency continues to keep those recommendations secret. There is no accountability.

However, we have just recently seen some promising news. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit overturned three exemptions, noting that the EPA "abused its discretion" by distributing these handouts. This sets a new national precedent, imposing a legal obligation on the agency to restore integrity to the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS).