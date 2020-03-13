Letter: Energy and enthusiasm

I am running to be your state’s sttorney, because I believe I am the best candidate. I believe I can most adeptly administer the office and have the best vision for delivering justice to our county. I have worked in the state’s attorney’s office for the past four years, where I have prosecuted thousands of cases and won more jury trials over this time than anyone else in my office.

I am excited to put my energy and enthusiasm to work for the people of Rock Island County. I will ensure prosecution to the fullest extent of our most violent criminals and gun crimes, while getting defendants suffering from drug addiction and mental health issues into treatment.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I will engage the community and implement restorative justice programs for juvenile offenders. By addressing these root issues driving criminal behavior, we can reduce drug abuse and the property crimes plaguing our county. We can work toward a community where we can worry less about the safety of our children, or whether we locked our car doors or house at night. Please vote for me. Together we can bring the change we want to see in Rock Island County.

Calvin Dane

Rock Island

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0