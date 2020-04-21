Letter: End gerrymandering

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As it stands, May 3rd is still the deadline for the Illinois General Assembly, even though it's not in session right now, to vote to put the Fair Maps Amendment on the ballot next November for Illinois voters to decide whether we want gerrymandering to continue for another 10 years.

Redistricting is the official term given to the process, but gerrymandering is the term when the majority political party, which gets to redraw the borders of all the voting districts, does it unfairly, choosing their voters for each district and stacking the deck to its advantage. The result? In the last general election, some 50% of all House races didn’t even have a contest. Incumbents are a shoo-in, perpetuating the status quo and limiting voters' choices.

In Illinois, the Democrats are the majority party. In some other states that still allow gerrymandering, Republicans are the majority. It’s a rigged process that many states have done away with when the choice is given to the voters. Some 75% of Illinoisans, according to a recent poll, are for ending gerrymandering and moving to an independent commission to redraw the maps from now on. Even former President Obama supports the change.