Thirty years ago when the internet went public, its main purpose was to give people access and share information. Today those rights are being infringed.
The public must demand the government stop Big Tech’s censorship of conservative thought. Roughly 66% of Americans get their news through social media.
You cannot just switch channels from CNN to FOX for a different perspective because social media sites can push conservative stories out of view without consequence. Big Tech companies are using the powers of monopoly to censor political speech.
Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act allows social media companies to remove any content they consider “obscene, lewd, lascivious, filthy, excessively violent, harassing, or otherwise objectionable.”
In my opinion, this sort of suppression violates the First Amendment.
Critics argue that sites like Facebook and Twitter should not be covered by Section 230 because they are not behaving as neutral forums. Both organizations are currently considered to be open publishers under Section 230, which exempts them from legal liability for the content they post.
Alex Sears has an idea worth considering. He has proposed legislation that requires tech companies to compensate individuals who are banned from their platforms. Social media companies rely on their users to generate profit, so it makes sense for those users to be compensated. Any person who is banned from a platform must be paid whatever money that platform made from their activity.
Sears’ bipartisan proposal, although not perfect, would at least jump-start dialogue towards better solutions.
Mike Steffen,
Moline