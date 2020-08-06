Letter: End abortion

As a citizen of the United States, I cannot understand why we are putting up with the violence and destruction by people who claim they want fairness and reform. Is it fair to destroy businesses? Is it reform to tear down statues of people who are part of our history? Is it fair to target all law enforcement with hate and physical violence? Is there any logic to defunding the police in our cities? Banning books? We cannot erase history; we can only learn from it. Our leaders need to put an end to this insanity.