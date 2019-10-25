Fear and hate are woven into the same cloth using the thread of ignorance.
I believe we elected “The Donald” almost purely out of disdain for the unbelievable failure Washington has become.
We have let the government get out of control. The many are ruled by the few. The freedom we fought for has been eroded. The whim of the kinkiest minority is imposed on the majority of the population, and the Biblical basis for who we once were has been silenced by the satanic certainty of our new direction.
So it is natural for me to laugh when the establishment jumps up and down, red-faced, pointing out that the emperor has no clothes!
I see this emperor as naked, blemishes and all. There is no mystery, no subterfuge. The man said he would attempt to fix some broken parts. He never said it would be pretty. Clean out the swamp. Build the wall. Make America Great Again.
He swung a stick at the hornet’s nest and the whole swarm came out after him.
Then he laughed, sat back, and watched them go insane. “Tweet, tweet,” said the little birds as the entire convoluted mess fell down around him.
No, the emperor has no clothes. But we do; shabby awkward garments stitched together with threads of fear and hate.
Perhaps one day we will wear new clothes, cut out of the whole cloth of truth.
Sadly, I suspect it is more likely they will be uniforms.
Dasvidaniya, comrades.
Gerald Borg,
Aledo