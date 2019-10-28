Elite: The group or part of a group selected or regarded as the best, most distinguished, most powerful, etc.
Elitist: A person who is or believes himself or herself to be a member of an elite group.
The elites believe they know what is best for us because they are superior in knowledge and decision making. They do what they think is best and ignore the results of elections.
This describes most of the people working in Washington, stated another way, the “bureaucracy.” The goal of the bureaucracy and most of the Democratic Party members is to grow the federal government and control all aspects of a person’s life.
They believe that we need a progressive income tax with the highest rate being perhaps 90% and they want to control all aspects of manufacturing.
The elites consider this to be a good society and eventually an international order.
The Electoral College should be dissolved and all elections determined by the popular vote.
As the bureaucracy grows, it is less and less controlled by the Congress of the people. Departments and agencies (the administrative state) makes laws and has the power to enforce them and thus is unaccountable in our constitutional structure.
Dr. Richard "Bud" Phillis,
Milan