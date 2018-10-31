There must be a change in the Rock Island County Clerk position on Nov. 6.
When early voting machines are purposefully not secured, when early voting results lean heavily Democratic but Election Day results lean Republican, when in a not-too-distant election the polls were closed and Karen Kinney and Moose Maranda (along with several other Democrats) were getting beat but by morning all Democrats were declared victorious, and when paper ballots -- the most secure method of voting -- are hard to come by, these facts make me question the current county clerk.
Russell Christ is a man of integrity and honesty and has many years of corporate experience that will be valuable to that office. Russell has referenced these examples previously and Kinney’s answer was that he doesn’t understand the process. It is obvious to me he does!
Bring integrity, honesty, and good common sense corporate experience to the County Clerk’s office. Vote for Russell Christ.
(Note, I am a former lifelong Illinois resident.)
Jim Robinson,
LeClaire