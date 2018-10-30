The state of Illinois is going bankrupt. Rock Island County is headed in the same direction. What do they have in common?
Both the state and county are ruled by the Democrats and have been for years. The only way we can turn our state and county around is to vote Republican for all state and county officials running this November.
Let's give Gov. Bruce Rauner the legislative control he needs by voting for Sen. Neil Anderson and state Rep. Tony McCombie. If you live in District 72, then vote for Glen Evans.
On the county level, vote for Republicans Russell Christ for county clerk, Keko Martinez for sheriff, and if you have a contested race for the county board, then vote for the Republican who is running in your district. In my case, it's very easy: Bill "Watchdog" Long will get my vote.
Folks, we need to make changes on the state and county level. The Democrats have controlled both for decades. For fiscal sanity, vote Republican this November.
Gary Snyder,
Rock Island