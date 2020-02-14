Letter: Education article misses Iowa's strides forward

Megan Valley’s February 11 story on Iowa’s fourth-grade reading scores ignored significant statewide initiatives that are improving student achievement. Top among these is Iowa’s Teacher Leadership and Compensation (TLC) system.

Valley’s assessment that Iowa has "no comparable initiative" to Mississippi’s 74 literacy coaches supporting 171 schools is simply inaccurate. Iowa has nearly 1,500 instructional coaches supporting teachers in all 327 school districts. And that is only part of a force of more than 10,000 teacher leaders working in a range of formal roles designed to strengthen instruction and improve student learning.

Not only has TLC opened new career pathways for educators, the system has sparked increases in teacher retention and professional collaboration. Most important, the share of schools meeting their local student achievement goals has grown by eight percentage points in three years.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Valley only needed to look around the Quad-Cities to see the impact TLC and instructional coaches are having, not just on literacy but on instruction overall. Pleasant Valley Community School District reported that over 98 percent of teachers agree that their teaching practices and student learning have improved through their partnership with their instructional coach.