In reference to Don Wooten's article in the Argus Oct. 27, Don tells us that "President Trump is deeply ignorant in economics."
Really, Don?
1. Unemployment is at a 50-year low. 2. We have extremely low inflation. 3. Under George W. Bush, Americans' average income was up $400 in eight years. Under Obama, up $1,000 over eight years. Under Trump, up $5,000 in less than three years. 4. Not to mention the average household taxes are down $2,000. 5. Unless 401K holders listened to false experts like Wooten and stayed out of stocks, their retirement funds went through the roof the last three years.
I don't know if Don is just flat-out lying to try to put down the president who 60 million Americans voted for. Or if Don himself is just deeply ignorant of economics.
You have free articles remaining.
It's time to retire, Don. Give it up; you're embarrassing yourself.
Tom Wilcox,
Moline