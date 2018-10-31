Remember Illinois House District 72 and Illinois Congressional District 17 when you vote.
We have been blue way too long. People are moving elsewhere, businesses are closing and our state is not competitive.
Glen Evans and Bill Fawell are Republican candidates who will protect Second Amendment rights and are both pro-life.
Glen Evans is a lifelong Illinois resident, and of Rock Island County since 1983. He will work for you. Glen’s highest goals are bringing jobs back and lowering property taxes.
Small business is the backbone of the RICo community. It is time for a state representative who will continue to be a public servant and for the people. He believes in redistricting reform, holding government accountable, supports term limits and has a pro-life endorsement. Glen is no one's puppet!
Fawell, candidate for Congress, is a constitutional conservative who is pro-life. He will protect your rights and defend our Constitution, and supports the Liberty Act and the REINS Act, legislation that puts lobbyists out of work and ensures Congress must do its job.
He supports an Illinois farm bill, trade unions and the Volunteer Fire Department Act. This act would provide the means to secure volunteer and underfunded fire departments with group health insurance for 30 members of each volunteer fire department and a pension to be paid at age 65. Retired firemen will receive $5,000 a year for each year of service. This will ease the challenges to the 13,500 departments that provide EMS services, and increase their savings.
Elect Glen Evans for House District 72 and Bill Fawell for the 17th Congressional District.
Jaclyn Dooley,
Moline