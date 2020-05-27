Letter: Doubtful validity
Letter: Doubtful validity

A recent letter to the editor addressed the writer's concern over voting. Near the end of the letter the writer referred to having obtained some of his information from Breibart News. That makes me question the validity of his views. I'm surprised that he didn't also dredge up something from Fox News.

On to another letter: I want to commend the writer who said we should change the term "social distancing" to "physical distancing". I heartily agree. We need to maintain our social contacts safely, especially with those people who are alone and/or lonely.

Pat Martel

Moline

