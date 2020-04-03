Letter: Doonesbury was offensive

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We've been on vacation, so I just got a chance to read Doonesbury, by Garry Trudeau, from March 8. It was offensive. It's premise was that anyone who associated with President Trump or supported him had ruined their reputation. Trudeau's stuff is usually very left-leaning and unfunny, but this was over the top.

I condemn his sarcasm and attempts to further fracture our nation. He certainly is not funny and can only be used as a bad example for young readers or anyone else.

A small paper cannot survive by angering a large proportion of its readership. Print readers will eventually cancel subscriptions if they do not find what they seek in your paper.

Montie Gauss

Riverdale

