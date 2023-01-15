Letter: Don't fund private schools with public tax dollars

As a retired Iowa teacher and voter, I understand that I continue to pay money for educating Iowans because I will benefit from an educated electorate.
But until Iowa is ranked in the top five or even 10 of the U.S. 50 states in terms of math and reading scores - for several years - legislators should not even think of diverting PUBLIC tax dollars to fund private schools.
This does not stop a parent(s) from sending their kids to private schools or even home-schooling, but every Iowan benefits from a fully funded Iowa public education system.
Karen Nelson
LeClaire