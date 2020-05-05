Letter: Don't distort the truth

The truth is the truth. Tell the truth. Don't say Democrats are baby killers. The government hasn't taken guns away from Americans, except once: when they took them from Native Americans in the 1800s.

Stop listening to our lying president. Stop listening to Fox News; it is fake news. Listen to the science. Listen to the health professionals. To those who like to call Democrats socialists, return your Social Security and Medicare to the government. Our country is capitalism with socialism; that's a fact. Don't distort the truth.