On July 27, you published a letter advocating biblical literalism and a biblical morality. I would ask the letter writer, along with any other advocate of this viewpoint, these questions:
Do you endorse genocide? (Joshua 6:17). Do you support buying and selling Canadians as slaves? (Leviticus 25:44). Do you believe that rapists should marry their victims? (Deutoronomy 22:28-29). Do you believe that people should be punished for the actions of their ancestors, or their employers? (Jeremiah 36:31).
If you answered “no” to any of those questions, congratulations, you are more moral than the God of the Bible, and have proved that morality does change with time. Additionally, the claim that the Bible is not contradictory with more careful reading is patently false. It is not careful reading that exposes some unforeseen truth. Rather, these explanations were invented to resolve the cognitive dissonance that these contradictions create.
Some could not possibly be reconciled. For example, did God create humans before or after other animals? (Genesis 1; Genesis 2). Did God end human sacrifice with Isaac, or did he still demand human sacrifice if it is promised? (Genesis 22:1-19; Judges 11:29-40). Are humans to be judged by works or by faith? (Revelation 20:12; Ephesians 2:8-9). On top of that, the Bible also describes the world as a flat circle (Isiah 40:22), which rests on pillars (Job 9:6).
In summary, your morality should not be tied to a book from an older civilization which had different ideas about the moral dimension. Instead, consider the impact of your actions in our modern world.
Ian Normoyle,
Moline