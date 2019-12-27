Letter: Don't sweat it

Our solar system, the sun and all the attached planets are making their elliptical trek through the Milky Way. This is a 26,000 year journey. Currently in the middle of the Milky Way is dynamic activity. All sorts of interstellar junk is being drawn in and eaten up. This indicates that an itty-bitty black hole is present in the middle of the Milky Way. This black hole may be no bigger than a bowling ball, but possesses 100 percent greater gravity pull than our sun.
Therefore, as we trek through the Milky Way over the next 26,000 years, the little black hole is exerting a gravity pull on our earth, which is responsible for our global warming.
You have free articles remaining.
There is nothing we can do except react as the earth's weather changes. Will humans still inhabit the earth in 26,000 years? My advice is enjoy your life, there is nothing we can do about global warming. Don't sweat it. Ah ha ha ha ha ha ha.
Franklin Cromer
Rock Island