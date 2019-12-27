Letter: Don't sweat it

Our solar system, the sun and all the attached planets are making their elliptical trek through the Milky Way. This is a 26,000 year journey. Currently in the middle of the Milky Way is dynamic activity. All sorts of interstellar junk is being drawn in and eaten up. This indicates that an itty-bitty black hole is present in the middle of the Milky Way. This black hole may be no bigger than a bowling ball, but possesses 100 percent greater gravity pull than our sun.