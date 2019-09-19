Recently a letter appeared headlined, "Schools are replacing God with Allah," The writer put forth a lot of erroneous information portrayed as truth. He obtained this information from a website created by David Horowitz and referred readers to that site to support his claims.
If you investigate Horowitz you will find he was Jewish but renounced his Jewish faith. He is now an agnostic. An agnostic has neither belief nor disbelief in the existence of God. In other words, agnostics don't know if any God or gods exist or not.
So why does he care how we refer to God? Because he is intent on spreading xenophobic ideas, in this case aimed at Muslims. There are many religions and many names for God in the United States. These names include Yahweh, Abba, Allah, Jehovah, Adonai and Krishna, to name only a few. These are all respectful names for a Supreme Being.
Instead of spreading hateful ideas, how about encouraging people to reach out and meet people from other countries and/or religions? We need to encourage openness and unity.
All the various religions encourage the same things: Love of God (whatever name you call him/her) and love of neighbor. There is enough hate being preached elsewhere, let's not bring it into our local community.
Pat Martel,
Moline