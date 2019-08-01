In the abortion debate, there is often little mention of the adoption option. According to the Adoption Network Law Center, there are an estimated 1 million to 2 million couples waiting for adoption in the U.S.
I urge any woman who is contemplating an abortion to consider the life-giving choice of adoption to help fulfill the dreams of many waiting couples.
I can't imagine a world without the presence of our two children. My wife and I were on a long waiting list for a local adoption, so we turned to adopting from Korea.
We are eternally grateful for the love and courage of the two birth mothers who chose life and helped us become a family.
Bernie Tadda,
Moline