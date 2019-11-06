Do not forget Thanksgiving.
The ghosts and goblins have left and the Pilgrims and Indians are yet to arrive. But when they do, their presence is all too brief. Every year Thanksgiving gets squeezed some more. The holiday run now goes from Halloween to Christmas, with Thanksgiving being a short break and the formal launching into the shopping season.
I'm old fashioned enough to consider Thanksgiving to be my favorite holiday. It stands on its own and is wholesome. It is all about family and friends. It has nothing to do with Christmas sales.
Every year retailers prey more and more on Thanksgiving. Not only are more stores open on the holiday, but now sales often start before that special Thursday. Instead of counting our blessings, we sadly count our Christmas gifts.
Hopefully there are many others of us still out there (mainly us older holiday-ers) celebrating the special day of blessings. Black Friday comes soon enough.
Please, retailers, enough. Our holiday should be more about thanks and less about gifts.
Rick Sundin
Davenport