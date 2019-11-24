Back in the late 1970s when I was circulation manager for the Macomb Daily Journal, the clients of the McDonough County handicapped development center were among my best workers. They brought thankful hearts and willing, skilled hands to assembling the daily papers, especially the Sunday edition with its large ad package. They were paid the prevailing wage and gave great service.
Would that workers who take their abilities for granted and tend to be indifferent to the importance of every job be as mindful. Shame on them.
In today’s workplace it is all about ability not disability. The people in government who are cutting funding for the work of our HDC in this area should reconsider. The workers at HDC in Davenport are a valued and important piece of the Quad-City economy.
Look elsewhere to make cuts and aim to eliminate duplication and waste, instead of depriving certain workers of employment.
Caryl Altemus
Moline