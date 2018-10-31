As president of the Q-C Alliance for Retired Americans, I attended a scheduled press conference to address the slanderous misrepresentation of Gregg Johnson’s role as a volunteer on the advisory board for Hope Creek.
Unfortunately, no one from the media was in attendance. The current TV ads and mailings that Neil Anderson’s campaign has been running blatantly mislead the public about Johnson’s role at Hope Creek. Allow me to set the record straight.
First, Gregg was never vice chairman or vice president of the facility. Second, Gregg never oversaw or managed the day-to-day operations. Third, Gregg never controlled the facility's budget or financial management. Fourth, Gregg had a volunteer position and received no pay. His role was advisory, with no managerial or executive power.
Gregg dedicated hundreds of hours of his own time to the facility as a volunteer. In closing, Hope Creek is owed $1,183,000 by the state of Illinois for care provided to residents on Medicaid; some of these payments are owed for services that go back two years.
The Rauner administration and Anderson have forced long-term care facilities to fight every day for monies owed them.
For the month of September, Hope Creek billed the state roughly $150,000 for services rendered and only got paid $117,000. This is unacceptable.
Let’s place the responsibility where it belongs, with Gov. Bruce Rauner and Anderson, the persons who are in power, and not with a community volunteer.
Gregg actually cares about our seniors.
Vote Gregg Johnson for Illinois state Senate.
Mike Malmstrom,
Moline