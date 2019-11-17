This letter can’t address the width, depth and scope of "climate change." It can only ask people to take a breath, step back, and see that "climate change" has become a political movement.
In the 1970s, it was referred to as "global cooling." A short time later, it was "global warming." That has now morphed into "climate change."
Our climate has been changing since the beginning of time, but what is different? Politicians, environmentalists, educators and pundits have joined forces, attempting to impose their will by any means in order to scare us all. These four horsemen of environmental apocalypse are riding roughshod, and they’re not opposed to relying on "fake news" to force their agenda.
A glittering example of "fake news" recently received widespread publicity referred to as: "World Scientists’ Warning of a Climate Emergency."
A local letter writer and a columnist took the bait. The column heading was: "Look at the facts, not propaganda." The letter headline said: "A warning to humanity."
Both rants lacked foundation because the so-called 11,000 signatories weren't actual scientists.
Take a breath, step back and see what is happening. Look no farther than California to see what the four horsemen of environmental apocalypse are doing. California is on fire. Santa Ana winds have been happening for millennia, but not until recent times have we seen such devastation due to regulations imposed by politicians and environmentalists, supported by educators and pundits.
See how propaganda can easily become facts? Don’t be fooled.
Jeffrey H. Rice