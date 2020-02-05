Letter: Do you want communism?

Today's liberal Democrats are no longer like Harry Truman or John F. Kennedy. JFK was a a strong patriot and anti-communist. Ronald Reagan started out as a Democrat. He left the Democratic Party because the Democrat-controlled Congress were already swinging too far left. He stated, "I didn't leave the Democratic Party, the Democratic Party left me."

I wish someone would explain to me, why would anyone want to live in a communist country. If any of the Democratic contenders win the election, that's exactly what our country will become. Bernie Sanders and the other candidates wants us to believe that "everything will be free." That would mean spending approximately $40 trillion to $60 trillion. Our country only brings in approximately $4 trillion. Why is it none of the candidates ever want to explain how they plan paying for the rest?

The Democrats have spent over three years trying to get rid of the president, costing $40 million of our taxpayer money. Don't you think they should be passing bills and other things that they were hired to do. Do you know that out of 261 work days, the House and Senate are in session for just 121 days. On 140 days they are not in session and yet each get paid over $100,000 per year.