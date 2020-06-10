Letter: Do whatever is good

Here’s to all you people who don’t want to wear a mask because you think it’s your right not to wear one: You can’t drive drunk because you endanger others. You can’t smoke in a restaurant or bar because you endanger others. You can’t send your kids to school with the measles, mumps, etc., because it endangers others. We are a nation of laws. Putting the needs of others ahead of ourselves is the right thing to do. If you are a church-goer, read Titus 3:1. It says, "Remind the people to be subject to rulers and authorities, to be obedient, to be ready to do whatever is good."
I do not believe President Trump is taking hydroxychloroquine. There are bad side effects, especially for people like Trump who is over the age of 65, obese and may have other underlying conditions, If a doctor prescribed hydroxychloroquine and Trump got sick or died, the doctor would lose his/her medical license. No doctor would take that risk.
More for the evangelicals: Trump went to his golf course instead of church the day he demanded that churches open.
Here’s the reason Trump is so eager to open the economy: His hotel/resort golf courses are losing money.
Now, excuse me, I have to take my daily shot of Lysol.
P.S. If a neighborhood is over 50% non-whites, then only non-white cops should patrol that neighborhood.
Bill Elder
Milan
