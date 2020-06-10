Letter: Do whatever is good

Here’s to all you people who don’t want to wear a mask because you think it’s your right not to wear one: You can’t drive drunk because you endanger others. You can’t smoke in a restaurant or bar because you endanger others. You can’t send your kids to school with the measles, mumps, etc., because it endangers others. We are a nation of laws. Putting the needs of others ahead of ourselves is the right thing to do. If you are a church-goer, read Titus 3:1. It says, "Remind the people to be subject to rulers and authorities, to be obedient, to be ready to do whatever is good."