Letter: Distorted logic

I’m not sure if Rock Island County state’s attorney candidate Ron Stradt is desperate or daft, but his letter on December 19 clearly disqualified him from being a serious candidate.

He made the outrageous claim that Dora Villarreal is campaigning using her maiden name simply "to curry favor with the Hispanic population." First that implies that Hispanic voters are so ill-informed that they will vote purely along racial lines, and second it implies that Dora would believe in such an asinine tactic.

Dora has spent years in the Rock Island County courts serving bilingual clients, and has practiced law for 11 years using the name Villarreal. She uses that name with pride, and it is fully within the law to do so. This was an attack on Dora, her heritage, and the entire Hispanic population of Rock Island County. Not to mention all the women who choose to use their maiden name in professional settings.

Using Stradt’s distorted, divisive logic perhaps Dora should use the name Nieman to curry favor with the German population. But that just sounds silly, doesn’t it?

Devin Hansen

Rock Island

