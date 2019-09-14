Good luck with that?
Regarding the Social Security "Myths," ("What millennials get wrong about Social Security" by Nerdwallets Liz Weston) couldn't be more wrong or more irresponsible.
If each person kept what they contributed to Social Security and invested it on their own,they'd have well more than $400,000 AND they could use it when they wanted to. No waiting for a higher rate, no fixed amount, no dealing with red tape and bureaucrats.
Besides that, saving enough to retire requires no luck, just a little money and a little discipline to start early and to keep adding to your nest egg. It certainly doesn't mean you'll have to neglect saving for your children's education or to give up having a little fun.
Social Security may be a necessary safety net. Grooming our youth to depend on the government and teaching them they can't be responsible for their own retirement is obscene.
Kathleen Kehoe,
Rock Island