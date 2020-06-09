Letter: Disappointing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It was disappointing that there was such limited coverage of the first crewed space flight from the U.S. in a decade. A small digest blurb on page B11 (May 31) was not sufficient for an event with such present and future significance.

I was disappointed further with the misleading editorializing accompanying a picture of a graduation in Texas on the coronavirus briefing page. The reference to cases surging is inaccurate. Cases there have been as high as 3,000 per day, so the reported 1,200 new cases is a significant decrease from where it was, even though testing has more than doubled. The additional numbers regarding cases and deaths also are meaningless without the context of historical numbers and comparison to other states.

Texas has had fewer cases and deaths per capita than the majority of states. Please provide actual reporting and not just post statistics out of context; and if you are going to just post statistics, please do so without shaping them with inaccurate words like "surging" when the story is they are declining, as they are across the country.

Nick Pappas

Milan

