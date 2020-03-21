Letter: Devoid of logic
Letter: Devoid of logic

It is interesting that people are being criticized for questioning whether Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has the authority to completely shut down the bar and restaurant industry in the state. Those same people criticizing have no concerns whatsoever for releasing criminal illegal aliens back into the environment due to sanctuary city declarations.

It must be nice to have a liberal mind so devoid of logic that everything Democrats come up with makes perfect sense.

Stan Johnston

Fulton

