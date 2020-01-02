Letter: Details needed

I am sure a lot of people read Barb Ickes' Viewpoint article on the Dec. 26 front page. But did you really read it? She brought up all the things I have been thinking about since this marijuana 'legalization' process was first brought up. And there have been no details about what is going to happen to all those people who are still in jail for marijuana-related offenses, or those who have 'paid for' such crimes in the past.

There has been no explanation of the plan for how much money the government gets to keep or what they are going to do with all our money. I want answers to all of that.

Let us all remember that the government and the laws are supposed to protect and serve all of us.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

People are clambering over each other to spend their hard-earned money for the stuff, but do we care about what will be done with the money that the government makes on it or what will happen and when it will happen for those who are still incarcerated for it? I do. And that should be put to a vote by us. And now! And we need to press the federal government to get on board as well.

That’s all I have to say about that … for now.

Patricia C. Dexter

Moline

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0