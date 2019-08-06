Andy Warhol once said, "In the future everyone will be world famous for 15 minutes."
Why are we giving these mass murderers, consumed by evil, their moment in the spotlight?
I do not want/need to see their faces flashed on TV. But I do. I do not want/need to hear the hate-filled rants from their computers. But I do. I do not need to hear their teachers, neighbors, classmates, express their personal shock. But I do.
Filter the news coverage. Do not use their names. No coverage of their home being searched. No media stampeding to catch "live coverage" on an arrest.
Rob them of their twisted grab of self importance. Help break this copycat brotherhood. Let us prove, in this case, Mr. Warhol was wrong. Please
Bonnie Thompson,
Rock Island