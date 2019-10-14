I want to thank all of you who have called and sent accolades to me for writing my letters. But I never thought I would receive hate mail from readers.
It only goes to show you how much hate the Democrats have for all those of us who love this country and its Constitution. Democrats have trashed our Constitution by trying this fake impeachment of President Donald Trump.
Not to mention the underhanded way Rep. Adam Schiff is handling this whistleblower situation. Why don't the Democrats have everything televised so that we can see what is going on?
Think of future presidents trying to make calls to foreign countries. Do you really think that any country is going to trust any president if they are thinking that their call could become public?
Does anyone realize that congressmen make $174,000 a year and Speaker Nancy Pelosi males $223,500 a year? For three years, Congress has done nothing but go after Trump, and we are paying for them for doing nothing; not to mention all of the vacations they take.
Why don't they stay in Washington and get something done for our country instead of spending three years trying to get rid of Trump?
Consider carefully before you vote. Do you really want to pay for free everything for everyone, including illegal aliens? Our country will be out of money in 12 years. Then what?
Say no to socialism or suffer the consequences. Trust me on this one.
Peggy Huffstutler,
Coal Valley