Letter: Democrats too far left

The Democrats have gone too far left with unreasonable policies being brought forward by the Democratic candidates running for office.

Sen. Bernie Sanders is the top contender for being far left with his crusade against people of wealth and his idea to get rid of private health insurance.

I don’t like the thought of the government controlling every aspect of my life, but it seems that far leftists don’t mind. I used to be for Bernie Sanders and the Democrats, but I’ve become so disgusted with the way Democrats are trying to divide this country over impeachment and the Russian investigation I must voice my opinion.

So, as a Democrat, I’ll be voting for Donald Trump in 2020 because I think Trump is trying to save America and do what’s best.

This should scare Democrats that people are leaving the party and joining Donald Trump’s campaign. As a former Democrat I don’t believe in getting rid of private healthcare. I believe people should follow the law and obey immigration laws when coming to the United States. I think the Green New Deal would destroy millions of jobs, especially in the manufacturing sector.