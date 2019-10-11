Many of our young people seem to be attracted to some of the absurd proposals of the Democratic candidates. Common sense comes with age.
Does this make good common sense? "Eliminate all fossil fuels." That's what the Democrats want. Most of us have clean-burning, long-lasting, efficient natural gas furnaces. Natural gas is cheap and we have plenty.
You would have to replace that with an electric furnace at your expense. Also many utility companies do not have electrical capacity for that many furnaces. You'd run out of electricity in the middle of winter.
No common sense. No fossil fuels. No airplanes. No long trips to Alaska, California or Europe. Hawaii would become an abandoned island. I don't know what the Air Force would do. No fossil fuel. No diesel trucks that deliver almost everything we use. Also no diesel-powered tractors and combines that our farmers use to grow our food supply.
How would that work? No fossil fuels, no common sense. It's hard to believe the fantasy and fanatical ideas these candidates are coming up with. Some day we may be able to operate without fossil fuels. It won't be in the next three or four years or even in these candidates' lifetimes.
So don't believe the fairy tales they are trying to feed you. Also, are you as tired as l am of these climate-change alarmists blaming every storm, flood,drought, hurricane, and tornado on global warming? Like this is the first time these things have happened?
Use some common sense.
Ron Kopko,
Cordova