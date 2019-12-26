Letter: Democrats full of vitriol

As I watched Speaker Nancy Pelosi last week, it made angry with all of the witch hunts and now the bogus impeachment. The Democrats have wasted over three years trying to get President Trump, instead of passing multiple important bills that would benefit we the people. Not to mention the millions of dollars they have spent on these witch hunts that could have been spent on more important things.

When I heard all the Democrats repeatedly say, "it pains me deeply to have to do this" or "I take no pleasure in this impeachment," I thought what hypocrites. It was proven when they all started to clap when the vote was tallied.

Allowing illegal immigrants was just their way of assuring more votes in the upcoming election. Pelosi cannot even be truthful about being a good Catholic. If she was a good Catholic, she would not be voting for late-term abortions, let alone lying about praying all the time for Trump. She and all of the Democrats are nothing more than a bunch of hypocrites.

Though I am a Republican, I will never understand how the Democrats could even entertain the thought of and carry out impeachment, which is tearing apart our country.