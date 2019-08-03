Are you paying attention to what is happening to the once-respected Democratic Party?
We still have the Jurassic era politicians who have spent a lifetime feeding from the trough of taxpayer dollars and accomplished nothing. Now we have the new Democrats who are trying to take over the party.
The new Democrats can only be described as a bunch of left-wing, radical, socialist lunatics.
In a little over 200 years, the United States has risen to the top as a world leader and the greatest economy in the world. Our economy is so good now that Americans are no longer looking for jobs. Rather, jobs are looking for Americans.
We have a very low unemployment rate, especially for African-Americans, Latinos and Asians. Also wages are rising for most workers. Why do you think so many people want to come to this country? Even illegally. Because this is where opportunity is.
So guess what? The new Democrats want to change all of this. They want to tear down the system we have spent over 200 years building. Listen to them. They're crazy. They want to put the government in control of our lives. They had a chance under President Obama. It didn't work. Don't let them do it now.
The biggest threat to the United States is not Russia or China; it's the new Democratic party.
Ron Kopko,
Cordova