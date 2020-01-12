Letter: Definitions

I’m frequently bemused by the liberal’s creative definitions of common terms.

Now, if you commit an offense against someone, there is a difference in severity if you disliked the victim. That somehow makes it a "hate crime," which is determined as much more of a crime than if you actually were indifferent to the victim. I’m not aware that there should be any judicial bias regarding your feelings about your victim, but the media thinks it is terrible.

The media vastly overuses the term "assault weapon." Almost any firearm today is a semi-automatic; one pull of the trigger gets one bullet at a time. The pocket handgun and the plastic stock-coated rifle function identically. Even the NRA doesn’t like fully-automatic weapons.

Then we have "climate change," once known as "global cooling" and then "global warming." Now, they refer to it as "change" because we don’t quite know where it is going.

We still aren’t sure why the glaciers came and went, or why the seas rose and fell over many thousands of years. But for some obscure reason we’re all going to die in the next 12 years. No explanation quite why or how.

Lately they've also been getting just a little vague on the definition of "High Crimes and Misdemeanors."