Letter: Defending the caucuses

The Democrats' caucuses have been roundly criticized, and certainly much of this criticism is justified. But the critics forget how much good there is to be found there.

All the Democratic candidates people were caucusing for are trying to offer us a healthier and safer nation with opportunities for a good life, and to provide this for every citizen of these now very disunited states. They differ only about how best to achieve these precious things.

The people in charge of the caucuses were trying to be fair to everyone and ascertain the preferences of those attending so they could equitably and precisely transmit this knowledge to the nation. Is this not an institution that needs to be perfected, but certainly retained?

Contrast it with what was happening in Washington, D. C., where, after swearing to do their duty, all but one of the Republican senators were enthusiastically conducting a kangaroo court, a court that refused to listen to the evidence; a court that announced it had come to an opinion before the trial even began.

Now, however, they must face the Supreme Court; not the one in Washington but the one constituted by the citizens of this great democracy.