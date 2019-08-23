The Rock Island County State’s Attorneys office has cheated the kids of Rockridge School District.
Angela Strong, a former secretary at Rockridge Junior High, was charged with stealing $8,000 from the school district. The case against Strong was dismissed after Strong paid the money back.
However, Strong is accused of stealing an additional $7,000 that had not yet been discovered. When the alleged theft of the additional $7,000 was discovered by an audit, it was reported to the state’s attorney.
The school district has made multiple calls to current State's Attorney Dora Villarreal, but she has not returned their calls, leaving the school district to fend for itself to recover the $7,000.
The district now has to spend additional money, which should be used to educate our kids, to hire an attorney to pursue a civil action against Strong since Villarreal is not pursing any criminal action against Strong.
Furthermore, as the charges against Strong were dismissed, what is preventing her from stealing from another school district or her employer?
Kelly Stevens,
Milan