Letter: Deal with flooding rivers

I have been listening to all of the candidates running for president. While they have been talking about very big and important issues, some come across with little or no energy to get anything done if they were elected.

Meanwhile, our two senators have said little or nothing about getting all those waivers removed that were given to the oil producers under this administration. All I have heard is that we got screwed.

We need our 15% ethanol for the gas pumps.

Also, we have seen each year higher flood levels and higher costs (billions of dollars lost every year).

Saddam Hussein engineered the Euphrates River in Iraq to dry up the delta to get the Kurds out of the region, which was an unbelievable engineering project. This tells me we can engineer up and down the Mississippi and the Missouri rivers and other high-cost flooding rivers.

We pay farmers to take farm ground out of production, so why not pay them to hold water. We can run oil pipe lines from North Dakota to Texas, we should be able to temporarily hold water in a controlled system and move that water to control flooding.