The neighbors of Historic Prospect Park have been trying for nearly 10 years to have the city of Davenport mow the park as it had been kept since the turn of last century.
So far there have been two studies concerning the mowing issue paid for by taxpayers: $19,630 (Company A) and $17,500 (company T). Now our Alderwoman Rita Rawson has requested the city pay for yet another study to see if mowing the area (600 feet by 800 feet) should be mowed or continue to grow noxious weeds.
If Rawson cannot get the city to mow this small area in her ward, how is she going to take charge of the entire city of Davenport as the mayor?
Judith Belfer,
Davenport