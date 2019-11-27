Regarding the article about the tentative Viking Cruises agreement (Nov. 22), I understand that the city and tourism officials are gushing about this 'catch,' but they need a little historical common sense.
Since 1973, the Delta Queen and her later sisters, Mississippi Queen and American Queen, have been docking at Oneida Landing in Davenport, bringing national and international visitors to town.
Several years ago Bettendorf and Isle of Capri gave them a deal they couldn't pass up to land there. In the meantime, American Cruise Lines has been landing at Oneida, bringing national and international visitors to Davenport.
No, this doesn't put Davenport on the map. It has been on the map for these passenger boats since 1973. Don't dump on those (American) companies that have been your partners over the years.
Judy Patsch
Rock Island