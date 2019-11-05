“The Electoral College would be unconstitutional if it wasn’t specifically in the Constitution.” — Chris Hayes
Huh? How could such a statement be acceptable commentary? Off-the-wall statements are routinely accepted in today’s conversation. There is no limitation, it appears, to making flagrantly outrageous statements.
Too many Americans appear to routinely accept assertions that make no sense — or that propose things that are outright impossible. For example, the elimination of all fossil fuels and internal combustion engines, the replacement of all buildings, etc., appear to be acceptable. If America implemented those ideas, nations (like China and India) would have no reason to comply. Our great nation would quickly become an impoverished backwater.
There has to be motivation today for rational and responsible speech. Liberals/progressives appear to believe there are no restraints on unreasonable statements.
Time and again, people like Al Gore predict dire circumstances. When the date-certain has come and gone, they aren’t held accountable for their bold and irresponsible prognostications. More often than not, they simply shrug it off, and make further irrational prophetic prognostications, which way too many people believe!
The books "Brave New World" and "1984" appear to be coming true. “Newspeak,” it appears, is now in the mainstream of American dialogue. Instead of questioning hogwash — too many people accept and believe it.
You have free articles remaining.
We, as responsible citizens, must discern between news and propaganda. Liberal politicians, the mainstream news media, Hollywood, and big-tech conspire to capture our minds.
We must use our minds to discern truth from liberal “Newzak.”
Your move!
Don Goembel,
Orion