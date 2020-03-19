Letter: Cut expenses

As I started toward the polls to vote Tuesday morning I planned to vote for the tax increase.

As I was driving, other thoughts came to my mind such as a clerk in a county office is paid $90,000 a year and many employees of the county make more than $100,000 a year. Compare this to other nearby counties. Rock Island County salaries are higher.

After mulling this over I voted against the tax increase. It seems the only solution that the majority of county employees and county board members can think of is increasing taxes not how to reduce expenses.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

What is the county doing to increase the number of tax-paying properties? One idea could be selling the courthouse rather than demolish it at a cost of more than $1 million.

As the citizens continue to reject taxes, eventually the county will have to reduce expenses in order to balance the budget.

Richard L. Phillis M.D.

Milan

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0