Jew hatred is increasing in the United States, as well as around the world, fueled often today by hatred of the Jewish Democratic State of Israel. Attacks on Jews and Israel’s supporters, emanating from the alt-left and the alt-right, are increasing on college campuses, at Jewish institutions, and especially on social media.
Can you help counter this hate here in the Quad-Cities? Yes you can. You can make a difference.
You can help and make a difference by attending and/or supporting the 16th annual Quad Cities Night to Honor Israel program at our host site, MGT New Hope Church, 2305 7th Avenue, Moline on Thursday, Oct. 17 from 7 p.m.-9 p.m. (doors open at 6 p.m.).
The Quad Cities Night to Honor Israel is a very special evening of song, dance and prayer that brings Christians and Jews together to support Israel and the Jewish people.
Through your past generosity, Holocaust survivors and persecuted Jews have found refuge in Israel. Ethiopian Jewish refugees are being successfully integrated into Israeli society, and Israeli children, hospitals and communities have been protected from Palestinian terrorism.
This year’s free-will offering will directly help the 700-plus Jews who are fleeing persecution in countries such as Venezuela, Russia, Brazil, France and Argentina, and starting their new lives in Israel.
Your support and prayers are needed and very much appreciated.
For more information, please go to www. http://www.qcnthi.com.
We hope to see you at MGT New Hope Church on Oct. 17.
Allan G. Ross,
Rock Island,
Quad Cities Night to
Honor Israel Committee