Letter: Coronavirus response is flawed

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Let my people go … back to work

Everyone has an opinion about COVIV-19. Whom do you believe?

Alex Berenson, formerly with the New York Times from 1999 until 2010, is tired of people saying we don’t know much about this virus or what the right steps are. He calls them “fools who haven’t read the data.”

He suggests that we know quite a bit about the virus or else we would not have shutdown half of the world. We know the average age of death in the USA is between 80 and 82, and we know that about half of the people who die in the U.S. die in nursing homes. So why aren’t we doing a better job protecting nursing home residents?

Instead of focusing on protecting nursing home residents, many liberal leaders harangue us about wearing masks and locking down the economy. Citizens are irate. Finally, most states are beginning to lift restrictions to get the economy going again.

Berenson said in early April that the coronavirus models were flawed and that they would lead the economy into a freefall with stricter and stricter measures. In late March he also brought attention to one of Dr. Neil Ferguson’s doomsday models, which was revised from 500,000 to 20,000 deaths in the UK.