The LIVESTRONG instructors at Two Rivers YMCA in Moline would like to express their sincere gratitude to the Moline Police and Fire departments as well as QC Custom Tees for their support toward this worthy cancer-survivor program.
Twice a week for 12 weeks, the LIVESTRONG group meets together to become familiar with the many group fitness classes and water classes. Participants are gently guided through each piece of exercise equipment that are available for their use. This program is completely free to all participants.
Mike Griffin of the Moline Police Department and the Moline Fire Department are selling shirts in support of this cause and donating the profits to this wonderful opportunity to allow cancer warriors to regain their strength and energy (http://mpdpinkout2019.itemorder.com/sale).
If you are interested in becoming a participant in this cancer survivor program, please contact Jennifer Taylor, healthy living director, at Two Rivers YMCA, 309-797-3945.
We are most appreciative for this remarkable financial support.
Jennifer Buckwalter,
Maureen Dittmar, Laurie Spriet
Liz Kiely, Renee Poust,
LIVESTRONG,
Two Rivers YMCA