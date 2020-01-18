Letter: Consider the source

The writer, in a letter to the editor on Jan. 10, states that it is difficult to tell if letters are "…sincere expressions of deeply held beliefs, or simply self-serving drivel, written by virtue-signalling narcissists, stating the obvious in an effort to prove how wonderful they are?"
My answer is that it is not very difficult if you consider the source. I would believe those two university people he mentions over Trump, for whom the above quote fits perfectly.
Gary Goodwin
Moline